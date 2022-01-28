UrduPoint.com

Six Nations To Trial New Scrum Law To Cut Injury Risk

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Six Nations to trial new scrum law to cut injury risk

Rugby chiefs on Friday announced that a new law designed to improve player safety in the scrum would be trialled during the Six Nations, which starts next month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Rugby chiefs on Friday announced that a new law designed to improve player safety in the scrum would be trialled during the Six Nations, which starts next month.

World Rugby wants to discover if a minor adjustment can limit the number of collapsed scrums and resets, while also relieving the force on the spines and necks of hookers.

Both hookers must now ensure one foot - the "brake foot" - is extended towards the opposition during the crouch and bind phases of the engagement sequence. A free-kick will be given if the brake foot is not applied.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: "We want rugby to be the best it can be for those playing and watching the game and this trial will enable us to understand whether we can positively impact both game and welfare outcomes.

"This builds on voluntary adoption by teams and greater vigilance by match officials in recent elite competitions and we would like to thank Six Nations Rugby and all the participating teams for embracing the trial and we look forward to seeing the results." Connacht and Ireland hooker Dave Heffernan, who was involved in player consultation, said: "From talking to other hookers, axial loading seems to be causing neck-related issues and while this trial is welcome, it needs to be enforced by referees for both front rows."Axial loading, when front row players -- primarily hookers -- lean their heads onto opponents' shoulders, placing pressure through necks, is outlawed but has not been completely eliminated.

The Six Nations starts on February 5, with Ireland taking on Wales in the tournament opener.

Related Topics

Wales Ireland February All From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

1 minute ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

11 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

14 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

18 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

20 minutes ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>