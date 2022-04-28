UrduPoint.com

Six-time World Snooker Champion O'Sullivan Into Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published April 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Six-time world snooker champion O'Sullivan into semis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Six-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised into the Crucible semi-finals for a record 13th time by wrapping up a 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four in Sheffield.

But despite closing in on Hendry's modern-era record of seven world titles, O'Sullivan is adamant that the Scot's dominance of the sport in the 1990s still makes him the greatest player.

"Stephen is an all-time legend for me, the greatest player," the world number one told the BBC.

"He was the Tiger Woods of snooker. Me, John (Higgins) and Mark (Williams) have all done well, but when he was flying he was a superstar.

"When there's three of us, we're not superstars. But when there's one man dominating the sport like he did, like Tiger Woods, it's a different level." O'Sullivan had carved out a commanding lead despite never quite hitting top form against Scottish qualifier Maguire on Tuesday, but showed glimpses of his best upon the resumption after a missed black from his opponent sealed his fate.

The Englishman will play John Higgins in the semi-finals after the four-time champion survived a classic encounter against Jack Lisowski.

Higgins showed all his experience to win the final two frames, taking the match 13-12 after falling 12-11 behind.

On the three previous occasions Higgins has beaten O'Sullivan in the World Championship he has gone on to lift the trophy.

Mark Williams booked his place in the semi-finals with a tense 13-11 win over Yan Bingtao, who had hoped to become only the second Chinese player to make the last four.

Williams will play Judd Trump after the 2019 champion recovered from a dismal opening session of the day to reel off eight frames in succession in his 13-8 victory against Stuart Bingham.

"I could not pot a ball and I just tried to dig in and not get too down about it," Trump said.

Related Topics

World Snooker China Trump Man Sheffield Lead Tiger Woods 2019 All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

8 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

8 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

8 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

8 hours ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

8 hours ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.