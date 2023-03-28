UrduPoint.com

SL Penalised For Slow Over-rate In First ODI Against NZ

Muhammad Rameez Published March 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Sri Lanka have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Sri Lanka have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Saturday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League.

Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth umpire Cory Black leveled the charge.

