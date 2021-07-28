Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won gold in the cycling road men's individual time trial at Tokyo 2020 here on Wednesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won gold in the cycling road men's individual time trial at Tokyo 2020 here on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old cyclist finished the hilly 44.2km course in a time of 55 minutes and 04.

19 seconds to take the gold.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands snatched the silver in 56:05.58, while the bronze went to Rohan Dennis of Australia in 56:08.09.

A total of 39 cyclists featured in the men's time trial and Ion Izagirre of Spain did not finish the race.