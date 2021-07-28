UrduPoint.com
Slovenian Cyclist Roglic Wins Men's Cycling Time Trial Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:56 PM

Slovenian cyclist Roglic wins men's cycling time trial gold at Tokyo Olympics

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won gold in the cycling road men's individual time trial at Tokyo 2020 here on Wednesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won gold in the cycling road men's individual time trial at Tokyo 2020 here on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old cyclist finished the hilly 44.2km course in a time of 55 minutes and 04.

19 seconds to take the gold.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands snatched the silver in 56:05.58, while the bronze went to Rohan Dennis of Australia in 56:08.09.

A total of 39 cyclists featured in the men's time trial and Ion Izagirre of Spain did not finish the race.

