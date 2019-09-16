Madrid, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Primoz Roglic avoided any final day mishap on the Vuelta a Espana's ceremonial ride into Madrid on Sunday to become the first Slovenian to win one of cycling's three Grand Tours.

The former ski jump champion had assured victory on Saturday, only having to complete the 21st stage for the biggest success of his career.

Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was second overall with Roglic's compatriot Tadej Pogacar in third.

The three-week race concluded in a sprint on the streets of the Spanish capital won by Fabio Jakobsen.

