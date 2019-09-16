UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia's Roglic Wins Vuelta A Espana

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Slovenia's Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana

Madrid, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Primoz Roglic avoided any final day mishap on the Vuelta a Espana's ceremonial ride into Madrid on Sunday to become the first Slovenian to win one of cycling's three Grand Tours.

The former ski jump champion had assured victory on Saturday, only having to complete the 21st stage for the biggest success of his career.

Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was second overall with Roglic's compatriot Tadej Pogacar in third.

The three-week race concluded in a sprint on the streets of the Spanish capital won by Fabio Jakobsen.

jed/sk/nr/jc

Related Topics

Cycling Tours Madrid Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

3 hours ago

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

3 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Dubai Export ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.