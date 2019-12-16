UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Smash The Dosser': Fury Splits With Coach Ahead Of Wilder Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

'Smash the dosser': Fury splits with coach ahead of Wilder clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Tyson Fury has split with his coach Ben Davison just two months before his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Davison had been Fury's coach for the last two years but he revealed on Sunday that they have decided to part ways.

With the Briton's clash against America's Wilder looming on February 22, Fury moved quickly to hire Javan Hill as his new coach.

Davison confirmed the split on Twitter and insisted he remained friends with Fury while taking a swipe at Wilder.

"Obviously it's not gonna stop until there's an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end," he wrote.

"However, we remain friends and he will smash the dosser!!" Despite his role in Fury's comeback from alcohol and drug issues, Davison was criticised for the fighter's lacklustre display against Otto Wallin in September.

The 12-round encounter in Las Vegas had seen the Swedish southpaw open up a sizeable cut above Fury's right eye in the third round, before Fury fought back to clinch victory by unanimous decision despite his impaired vision.

Hill is the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward, who had previously worked with Fury out of the Kronk gym in Detroit.

Fury used social media to post a picture of them both, along with Hill and former world champion Andy Lee, with the caption: "Getting the old team back up and running".

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Split Las Vegas Detroit February September Sunday Post From Coach

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

9 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

9 hours ago

National preparations for next 50 years are import ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.