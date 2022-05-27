UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Some 100,000 Roma Fans Celebrate Club's First UEFA Europa Conference League Win in Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Tens of thousands of fans of Italian football club Roma gathered around the ancient Circus Maximus in the center of Rome to greet the team after it had won the first UEFA Europa Conference League title in history, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Roma won the title after beating Dutch Feyenoord 1:0 in the final match. The only goal was scored by Italian striker Nicolo Zaniolo in the first half of the game.

The players returning from Albania's Tirana rode with the trophy in open double-decker buses. The motorcade consisted of three buses with the players, coaches, and team officials on board.

Fans dressed in the traditional red and yellow colors with flags, smoke bombs, banners, and firecrackers occupied all the streets around the Circus Maximus and the headquarters of the UN food and Agriculture Organization, making the buses circle around Rome for hours in order to reach their destination.

The Italian police told Sputnik that about 100,000 fans took to the streets to celebrate the historic win. The buses had to change their routes several times since the fans swarmed the streets. The celebration later moved from the Circus Maximus to the Colosseum, another famous Italian historical site, the police said.

