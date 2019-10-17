South Korea Unification Minister Disappointed With Closed Football Match in Pyongyang

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed on Thursday his disappointment with the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the North and South Korean national football teams was held in Pyongyang without fans or a live broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed on Thursday his disappointment with the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the North and South Korean national football teams was held in Pyongyang without fans or a live broadcast.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang's Kim Il-Sung Stadium hosted the qualifier between the two Korean teams, which ended with a 0:0 draw. Only some sports officials and foreign diplomats were allowed to attend the game.

"It's very disappointing," the unification minister said while addressing the parliament, as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

Kim also said he lamented the format of the match.

"There could be many reasons why the North gave up the revenues from broadcasting and ticket sales, but it appears that the decision reflects a lull in inter-Korean relations," the minister added.

North and South Korea are competing in qualifying Group H along with Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka. The Korean teams have seven out of nine points each, Lebanon has six, Turkmenistan has three, while Sri Lanka has no points. Winners from each of the eight qualifying groups as well as the four best teams who came second in their respective groups will continue to the next qualification round.