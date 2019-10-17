UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Unification Minister Disappointed With Closed Football Match In Pyongyang

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:21 PM

South Korea Unification Minister Disappointed With Closed Football Match in Pyongyang

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed on Thursday his disappointment with the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the North and South Korean national football teams was held in Pyongyang without fans or a live broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed on Thursday his disappointment with the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the North and South Korean national football teams was held in Pyongyang without fans or a live broadcast.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang's Kim Il-Sung Stadium hosted the qualifier between the two Korean teams, which ended with a 0:0 draw. Only some sports officials and foreign diplomats were allowed to attend the game.

"It's very disappointing," the unification minister said while addressing the parliament, as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

Kim also said he lamented the format of the match.

"There could be many reasons why the North gave up the revenues from broadcasting and ticket sales, but it appears that the decision reflects a lull in inter-Korean relations," the minister added.

North and South Korea are competing in qualifying Group H along with Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka. The Korean teams have seven out of nine points each, Lebanon has six, Turkmenistan has three, while Sri Lanka has no points. Winners from each of the eight qualifying groups as well as the four best teams who came second in their respective groups will continue to the next qualification round.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Sri Lanka Parliament FIFA Pyongyang Turkmenistan South Korea North Korea Lebanon From Best

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says JUI-F chief should give time to ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over Year of Tolerance ..

23 minutes ago

Imam, Akif secure seven-wicket win for Balochistan ..

29 minutes ago

PTI’s leader joins JUI-F

35 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed selection committee coordina ..

36 minutes ago

British Royal couple visit to strengthen Pak-UK re ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.