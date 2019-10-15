UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Koreans Invited To Pyongyang Weightlifting Tournament After Football Match Blackout

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

South Koreans Invited to Pyongyang Weightlifting Tournament After Football Match Blackout

North Korea has invited South Koreans to next week's Asia weightlifting tournament in Pyongyang after barring its fans from this Tuesday's football qualifier between their two teams, media said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) North Korea has invited South Koreans to next week's Asia weightlifting tournament in Pyongyang after barring its fans from this Tuesday's football qualifier between their two teams, media said.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said it would send 70 people athletes, sports personnel and two reporters to the youth and junior championships, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Pyongyang hosted a World Cup 2022 qualifier between the two Koreas. The scoreless game the first match played by South Korea in the North in almost three decades took place in an empty stadium and was not broadcast live.

Observers cited by Yonhap suggested that the two events were treated differently because the Asian weightlifting championships involved 400 athletes from around the world. North Korea said preparations for the tournament were making progress "normally."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Pyongyang Progress South Korea North Korea Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Trade deficit improves by 35% in first quarter of ..

1 minute ago

IMF Slashes GDP Forecasts for Several Latin Americ ..

1 minute ago

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

56 minutes ago

IGP Sindh presents himself for accountability

1 minute ago

Airline Swiss grounds 29 A220 planes to check engi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.