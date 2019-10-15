South Koreans Invited to Pyongyang Weightlifting Tournament After Football Match Blackout

North Korea has invited South Koreans to next week's Asia weightlifting tournament in Pyongyang after barring its fans from this Tuesday's football qualifier between their two teams, media said

South Korea's Unification Ministry said it would send 70 people athletes, sports personnel and two reporters to the youth and junior championships, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Pyongyang hosted a World Cup 2022 qualifier between the two Koreas. The scoreless game the first match played by South Korea in the North in almost three decades took place in an empty stadium and was not broadcast live.

Observers cited by Yonhap suggested that the two events were treated differently because the Asian weightlifting championships involved 400 athletes from around the world. North Korea said preparations for the tournament were making progress "normally."