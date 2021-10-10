UrduPoint.com

Southgate Excited By 'fabulous' Foden

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Southgate excited by 'fabulous' Foden

Andorra la Vella, Andorra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden's emergence as an England star is "fabulously exciting" after the Manchester City playmaker stole the spotlight in the 5-0 rout of Andorra.

Foden was England's stand-out performer in the one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored the goals as Southgate's side moved a step closer to qualifying for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Foden's breathtaking range of passing was key to England breaking down the massed Andorra defence.

Spraying the ball around from deep in midfield, Foden was compared by television pundit Roy Keane to legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for the accuracy of his passes.

Foden was involved in Chilwell's goal before playing a fine pass for Saka to score.

Southgate was thrilled by the 21-year-old's display, saying Foden is so talented it is hard to quantify just how good he can become in future or where is best position is.

Foden has impressed for City playing in wide attacking roles, in a false nine berth and deeper in midfield.

"It is difficult (to predict his best position) because frankly he is one of those players who is effective anywhere across that front line," Southgate said.

"If you play him seven, 11, 10, eight. A sort of traditional 4-3-3 midfield with a six, eight, 10, if he was the 10 within that but with the capability to drop lower and build the play at times like he did tonight.

"Part of that is just as he gets stronger as well and part of that will be the balance of the type of player who plays as the other eight and their qualities.

"Look, it's fabulously exciting isn't it? When you are trying to break down a defence as we had tonight, and you've got a player who can see the passes he sees and can execute them in the way that he did.

"The quality we know. For us it's really interesting, the possibilities with him in terms of his positioning moving forward." - 'Big change' - While Foden appears to have the world at his feet, his England team-mate Jadon Sancho has been in a more difficult period.

Sancho moved to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the close-season, but has struggled in the Premier League after missing a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final shoot-out loss to Italy.

Southgate recently said Sancho's form this season was not worthy of an international call-up, but he kept faith with the 21-year-old and was rewarded with a more influential effort featuring two assists against Andorra.

"It is important that he got the assist because you've also got to have that productivity and the right pass or the right cross at the end of those passages of play," Southgate said.

"We shouldn't be surprised that for a young player to have such a big change in his life, new league, new club, different style of play, different training regime, back living in Manchester, moving house and everything that's involved in that, that's a lot to take in.

"So it's going to need time but he showed a lot of the qualities that he has (against Andorra) and I know that will come with the club as well."

Related Topics

World Fine Qatar Andorra Young Manchester Tampa Italy Euro Manchester United 2020 TV From Best Manchester City Premier League Borussia

Recent Stories

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

12 minutes ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

1 hour ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

2 hours ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.