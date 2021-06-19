UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southgate Frustrated By Shot Shy England

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Southgate frustrated by shot shy England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate accepted responsibility for his side's failure to see off Scotland as a much-anticipated clash at Wembley on Friday fizzled out into a 0-0 draw.

The Three Lions remain well on course for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020, but will need to improve markedly if they are to live up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

"I think it was a frustrating night, we know we can play better," Southgate told ITV.

"The whole team can look at ourselves, that starts with me, we've got to be better. We didn't do enough to win the game tonight.

"Not enough attempts on goal. We have to go away and look at that.

" Southgate made the brave call to replace captain Harry Kane with 15 minutes remaining and England chasing a winner.

His replacement Marcus Rashford struggled to make an impact either as Scotland comfortably held out for their first point at a European Championship for 25 years.

"We needed more runs in behind," Southgate added on his decision to substitute Kane.

"I felt Marcus Rashford would give us that energy. We have to make these decisions based on what we see."England now need to beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group D, but have likely already done enough to reach the knockout phase with four points from their opening two games.

Related Topics

Czech Republic Euro 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

9 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

10 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

9 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.