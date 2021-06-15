Spain Draw Blank With Sweden In Euro 2020 Opener
Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:00 AM
Seville, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain began their Euro 2020 campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday after their tournament preparations were badly affected by Covid-19.
Alexander Isak struck the post in the first half for Sweden while Alvaro Morata missed Spain's best chance as both countries had to settle for a point in their opening Group E match.