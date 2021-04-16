UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Must Keep Euro Games, Says Federation President Rubiales

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:31 PM

Spain must keep Euro games, says federation president Rubiales

The president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales said on Friday he will do "everything humanly possible" to ensure Spain hosts its four Euro 2021 games this summer

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales said on Friday he will do "everything humanly possible" to ensure Spain hosts its four Euro 2021 games this summer.

Bilbao is due to host three group games and a match in the last 16 but the possibility of supporters attending is in doubt after the regional government insisted on a number of strict health conditions.

If UEFA decide in a meeting on Monday that Bilbao cannot host games, Rubiales has suggested Seville could be an alternative option.

The city's La Cartuja stadium will stage a second Copa del Rey final in two weeks on Saturday after the same venue also held the final of the Spanish Super Cup in January.

"What is clear for us as a national team, and I would say as a country, is that it is essential we are able to host," said Rubiales in Seville on Friday, ahead of this year's Spanish cup final between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao.

"It is true that there are serious difficulties in Bilbao and with this in mind, it is UEFA who has to decide." Rubiales said it would be "disastrous" if the four games were transferred to another country.

He continued: "I am going to do everything humanly possible so that whatever is decided in the meeting on Monday does not harm Spain, so that our base remains in Spain and, of course, La Cartuja is a magnificent place."UEFA has confirmed nine of the 12 original host cities expect to be able to have stadiums filled to at least 25 per cent capacity this summer.

The remaining three - Bilbao, Dublin and Munich - have been given until Monday to submit additional information on fans attending fixtures, before a final decision is made.

Related Topics

Football Munich Dublin Bilbao Seville Barcelona Same Spain Euro Cuban Peso January Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Able to Take Measures That Can Hurt US Busi ..

2 minutes ago

Ecuador to Continue Banana Exports As No Fungus Fo ..

2 minutes ago

China Plans to Approve 1st Foreign COVID-19 Vaccin ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Relations With Macron 'Wa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Ask 10 US Diplomats to Leave Country - L ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns New US Sanctions ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.