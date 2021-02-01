UrduPoint.com
Sports Competitions To Be Held In SBBU Nawabshah From Feb 21

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:16 PM

Sports competitions to be held in SBBU Nawabshah from Feb 21

The Sports and games competitions to be held in all universities of Pakistan from February 21,2021 under the auspices of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Sports and games competitions to be held in all universities of Pakistan from February 21,2021 under the auspices of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The HEC has selected Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad for girls Badminton competitions of all universities.

The girls Badminton competitors from all Pakistan universities would arrive at SBB University from Feb 19 to Feb 20,2021.

In order to organize this mega event at national level, SBBU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has constituted an Executive Committee headed by In-charge Directorate of Students Welfare and Sports Dr Afzal Kamboh and Ms Shadab Fatima with Lecturer Arman Khan, Lecturer Zaid Altaf, Project Director Faheem Ahmed Soomro, Deputy Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, Deputy Director Public Affairs Kashif Noorani, Sports Assistant Amjad Hussain Awan and university affiliated Degree College Sports Coach Fida Hussain as members.

SBBU Registrar Najmuddin Soho would be Secretary of the Executive Committee. The trials of girl students have started at the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani addressing an important meeting for conducting the tournament said that sports and education are necessary for better health. He was confident that the students of this university would acknowledge themselves at national level. He said that the sports and games environment has vanished from Sindh, sports grounds are in low number and majority of grounds are illegally occupied. The Vice Chancellor said that this mega event would provide an excellent opportunity to girl students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to prove their capabilities in sports.

