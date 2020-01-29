Sports deptt to organize gymnastic championship on Feb 1

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The district sports department in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, will organize gymnastic championship on February I.

District sports officer Jameel Kamran said the one-day gymnastic championship would be held at district sports ground gymnasium hall.

He said the gymnastic teams from across the district would participate in the event. He said that the championship was being organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. He said the district sports department would also arrange various events including cricket match and awareness walk to observe the day, on the directions of Punjab government.

