Sports festival inaugurated in Pasrur

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Salman Zafar inaugurated Sports festival in Pasrur tehsil here on Saturday. The festival includes competitions of cricket, football and badminton competitions which will continue till January 27.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Salman Zafar inaugurated the festival as per the vision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi for the promotion of sports and under the supervision of Administrator/ADCR Rizwan Mehmood.

A large number of personalities associated with sports associations and players were present on this occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Salman Zafar said that the purpose of the sports festival was to promote sports and provide opportunities to young athletes to express their talents and encourage them towards healthy activities.