Sports Gala, SWA Annual Awards ceremony in February this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Annual Sports Writers Association Awards and Annual Sports Gala would be organized in the month of February this year.

The decision to hold both the ceremonies in an Executive Committee meeting of the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Media Center, Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by President Asim Sheeraz while other members including Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad, Nadir Khawjah, Imran Yousafzai, Shehzad Mehmood, Shakeer-ur-Rehman, Shahid Afridi, Hashim Khan, Ijaz Ali Butt, Sofi Haleem, Javed Ali, Qadir Khan, Farhan Khalil, Aziz Ur Rehman Bunari and other members were present at the meeting.

The meeting also decided to hold the annual awards ceremony and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Sports Gala in the last week of January while it was agreed to hold the Annual Awards Ceremony in February. The meeting decided that the awards will also be given to senior journalists associated with sports.

Special committees were also formed in the meeting.

Senior Journalist and President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik was nominated as Chairman of the scrutiny committee with the other members including Ijaz Ahmed, Nadir Khawaja, Azmatullah and Irfan Musazai.

Ijaz Ahmad Khan heads the Award Committee with other members comprising Shahab ud Din, Javed Ali, Siraj Arif, Ehtesham Bashir and Ghani-ur-Rehman. Asim Shiraz will be the Chairman of the Sports Committee while other members including Imran Yousafzai, Shehzad Mehmood, Sheeba Haider, Qadir Khan, Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Hashim Khan and Farhanullah.

Shahid Afridi will head the Discipline and Dispute Committee with other members Shahab, Irfan Musazai will be the chairman of the fund raising committee with other members comprising Aziz Buner, Zia-ur-Rehman, Kalimullah, Arshad Dar and Azmatullah. Imran Yousafzai head Capacity Building Committee with other members including Kashif-ud-Din Syed, Tahir Munir, Saeed Bin Owais and Asif Shehzad, while Shahid Afridi will be the Chairman of the Tour and Culture Committee.