UrduPoint.com

Sports' Help Empowering Girls: Australian HC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Sports' help empowering girls: Australian HC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women, with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board, hosted the 4th Girls' Cricket Cup with the objective to promote gender equality and empower girls through sport.

Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins congratulated the girls and schools on their participation and thanked Kinnaird and Pakistan Cricket board for their valuable support.

"Sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. Every time these girls hit a boundary or take a catch, they're building their confidence and inspiring others, Hawkins said To prepare for the tournament, top coaches led the girls on a three-day coaching clinic.

"We are very grateful for the participation of first-class women's cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan National Women's Team, who took time out to build the girls' skills and encourage them to push beyond the boundaries" Hawkins said.

Head of Pakistan Women Cricket, Tania Mallick said that it was great to see young girls coming forward and making this tournament a success.

We have been working for the growth of women's cricket in Pakistan for quite some time. Recently, our talented Pakistani team performed quite well in the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. We hope tournaments like this will help us explore more talent at the grassroot leve", she expressed.

Principal of Kinnaird College for Women, Rukhsana David said, "We are delighted to host this tournament for young girls. Kinnaird aims for gender empowerment through participation in sports. We are excited to have Pakistan's national women cricketers as mentors to the participants. This helps foster confidence, team spirit, and inspiration among the girls. We hope this tournament will go a long way in developing women's cricket in Pakistan."The 4th Girls' Cricket Cup involved teams from four schools and sports institutes: Government Shuhda-e APS Memorial Girls High School, Government Central Model School, Government Tehzeeb-ul-Binat Model Girls school and Kinnaird Cricket academy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Sports Young David Women From Government Top

Recent Stories

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of non ..

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

9 minutes ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

12 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

14 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

18 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.