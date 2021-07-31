Sports revival in Karachi a good step: Shahid Afridi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Famous Cricketer and former Captain Shahid Afridi has said, the revival of sports grounds in the metropolis for the youth is a good omen.

He said, the construction of a cricket ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal is a big gift for the area's youth from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this during his visit to a cricket ground, which has been constructed at block-9 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal under PM's special funds.

Boom Boom Afridi said, these grounds will produce cricketers and other sports personalities of international stature.

He also appreciated MNA Alamghir Khan and MPA from Sindh Arsalan Taj for their efforts in constructing the ground.

MNA Alamgir on the occasion said that more sports related projects will be completed in the days to come.

Arsalan Taj said that the restoration of sports activities in the city is vital.