Sports Revolution Need Of The Hour: Senate Body

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Convener of the sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui on Thursday said that sports revolution was the need of the hour for the country's esteem

Irfan-ul-Haq who was elected Convener of the Committee unanimously by the other two members including Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed and Gurdeep Singh, said sports was the most neglected sector and that the committee would work beyond party lines ensuring that Pakistani sports reached new heights and its previous glories restored.

He urged the media to assist the committee in this cause, terming this a great service to Pakistan, enhancing its soft image in the world.

The agenda of the sub-committee entailed discussion regarding the work-plan of the Committee.

The members reminiscence the grandeur of the past and attributed it to sports persons being sponsored by different government departments.

It was asserted that for sports to prosper in Pakistan it was essential that the welfare of sports persons was prioritized. The committee stressed the need for ensuring that every school in the country would have a playground as it would be an important step towards promoting sports at the grassroots level in Pakistan and resulting in producing heroes in the future.

The committee decided that Pakistani sports would benefit greatly if local bodies step in to ensure that all urban and rural vicinities were allotted a playgrounds.

The government must incentivize sports in the country to provide sports persons with initiative. Employing sports persons would secure their future that is crucial for the development of sports in Pakistan, the committee said.

The work plan of the committee would entail reviewing the strengths, weaknesses, accomplishments and challenges of Sports Federations affiliated with the Pakistan Sports board via a performa created to review details minutely.

A forensic audit of all 41 Sports Federations listed by the Pakistan Sports Board along with the Pakistan Olympic Association was also stressed.

Talking to the media after the formal meeting the convener welcomed suggestions for improvement of sports in Pakistan and said that after every meeting an informal 'one on one' session with the media for recommendations would be conducted to improve the sports scenario in Pakistan.

The media recommended that the Pakistan Sports Board must be summoned to get a clear picture of the sports landscape in Pakistan and the Olympians must also be invited to get a firsthand account of the challenges they face in the country.

