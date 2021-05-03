UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh To Win Test Series

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:49 PM

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at Pallekele on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 437 to win, Bangladesh were dismissed for 227 in the first session of the fifth and final day.

The first Test ended in a draw after an avalanche of runs, the two sides scoring 1,289 for the loss of just 17 wickets over the five days.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test.

They declared at 493 for seven before bowling Bangladesh out for 251, but did not enforce the follow-on.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 194 for nine.

