‘Sri Lankan cricket is a source of inspiration for us’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given this statement during his speech to the traders at Colombo Traders Conference.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Sri Lankan Cricket Team was a great source of inspiration for them.

He was addressing Colombo Trade Conference on Wednesday.

He appreciated Sri Lankan Cricket Team and emphasized over enhancing sports relations between both sides.

Earlier in a Tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned his cricket tours to Sri Lankan and his experience of observing it going up.

He wrote: “It's a pleasure to be back in Sri Lanka again. My earlier two visits were on cricket tours in '75 & '86 where I witnessed the evolution of Sri Lankan cricket.

Today I enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of Sri Lankan PM @PresRajapaksa

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaska also expressed gratitude for Pakistan to enhance Sports Training facilities in the country.

In his speech, PM Imran also admired Sri Lankan tourism industry, saying that Pakistan should learn from it. He also emphasized on regional peace, trade relation and European model of living to counter the challenges.