UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Sri Lankan Cricket Is A Source Of Inspiration For Us’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:16 PM

‘Sri Lankan cricket is a source of inspiration for us’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given this statement during his speech to the traders at Colombo Traders Conference.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Sri Lankan Cricket Team was a great source of inspiration for them.

He was addressing Colombo Trade Conference on Wednesday.

He appreciated Sri Lankan Cricket Team and emphasized over enhancing sports relations between both sides.

Earlier in a Tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned his cricket tours to Sri Lankan and his experience of observing it going up.

He wrote: “It's a pleasure to be back in Sri Lanka again. My earlier two visits were on cricket tours in '75 & '86 where I witnessed the evolution of Sri Lankan cricket.

Today I enjoyed the welcoming hospitality of Sri Lankan PM @PresRajapaksa

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaska also expressed gratitude for Pakistan to enhance Sports Training facilities in the country.

In his speech, PM Imran also admired Sri Lankan tourism industry, saying that Pakistan should learn from it. He also emphasized on regional peace, trade relation and European model of living to counter the challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Sri Lanka Tours Colombo From Industry

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

13 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

10 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

10 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.