UrduPoint.com

Stade Francais Hammer 'shameful' Racing In Top 14 Paris Derby

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 24, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Stade Francais hammer 'shameful' Racing in Top 14 Paris derby

Stade Francais moved second in France's Top 14 on Saturday with a compelling 48-10 win over Paris rivals Racing 92 who were branded as "shameful" by one of their own players

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Stade Francais moved second in France's Top 14 on Saturday with a compelling 48-10 win over Paris rivals Racing 92 who were branded as "shameful" by one of their own players.

First half tries from backrow forwards Romain Briatte and Sekou Macalou -- an intercept off a Finn Russell pass -- helped Stade into a 23-10 lead at half-time with Racing scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec replying for the home side.

Full-back Leo Barre, wing Lester Etien and replacement back Paolo Odogwu added further tries for the visitors in the second half to secure the offensive bonus point as a sorry Racing disintegrated.

"Frankly it's shameful," said Racing's Argentinian wing Juan Imhoff.

"I have nothing else to say. The whole team suffered, even the president and the staff. I don't think we can do worse than that." The win moves Stade Francais into second place on 37 points at the halfway mark of the regular season.

They are seven points behind leaders Toulouse whose ugly 22-18 win over Castres on Friday featured 17 points for France full-back Melvyn Jaminet, playing his first game in two months after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

In spite of their mid-season slump, Racing, who lost both of their Champions Cup matches in the last fortnight, remain in third, just two points behind their local rivals.

Last season's champions Montpellier are fourth after their 38-10 win over Perpignan on Friday which was overshadowed by a worrying incident three minutes in when South African full-back Tristan Tedder lost consciousness for two minutes after being hit hard in a tackle.

Tedder was stretchered off and rushed to hospital but was discharged later in the evening.

"The first examinations made at the hospital in Montpellier were reassuring, the player was allowed to go home last night to Perpignan to spend Christmas with his friends and family," the club said.

"We wish him a good recovery," they added.

European Champions Cup winners La Rochelle hit a speed-bump when they were unable to get out of first gear, slipping to a 12-8 home defeat against Bordeaux-Begles.

On Thursday, Wales fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 11 points on his Top 14 debut to help new club Toulon to beat Lyon 21-3.

Related Topics

Christmas France Leo Biggar Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Paris Lead Wales Family From Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terr ..

UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terrorism, arms proliferation

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges nation to follow footsteps of ..

Prime Minister urges nation to follow footsteps of Quaid for progress, prosperit ..

2 minutes ago
 Only One-Third of Brexit Voters Believe They Made ..

Only One-Third of Brexit Voters Believe They Made Right Choice - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam's principles essential for uplifting ..

Quaid-e-Azam's principles essential for uplifting country: Balochistan CM

2 minutes ago
 Rally taken out to celebrates Christmas

Rally taken out to celebrates Christmas

1 hour ago
 Three players added to Pakistan Test squad

Three players added to Pakistan Test squad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.