Stampede at Football Match Results in over 100 Deaths in Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) More than 100 people died during a stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province, the Channel news Asia broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Authorities fired tear gas at supporters of the losing side at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang on Saturday.

This resulted in a crowd stampede and a total of 127 people died, including two police officers, Channel News Asia said citing police.

Over 30 fatalities occurred inside the stadium itself, where people suffered not only during the stampede, but also, reportedly, from suffocation caused by the use of tear gas.