UrduPoint.com

Stampede At Football Match Results In Over 100 Deaths In Indonesia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Stampede at Football Match Results in over 100 Deaths in Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) More than 100 people died during a stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province, the Channel news Asia broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Authorities fired tear gas at supporters of the losing side at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang on Saturday.

This resulted in a crowd stampede and a total of 127 people died, including two police officers, Channel News Asia said citing police.

Over 30 fatalities occurred inside the stadium itself, where people suffered not only during the stampede, but also, reportedly, from suffocation caused by the use of tear gas.

Related Topics

Football Police Died Malang Indonesia Gas Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

6 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

6 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

6 hours ago
 AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in ..

AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: A ..

6 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.