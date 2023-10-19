Steward back at full-back as England change three for South Africa semi-final

Freddie Steward was recalled at full-back as England coach Steve Borthwick made three changes to the team to play South Africa in the World Cup semi-final in Paris on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Freddie Steward was recalled at full-back as England coach Steve Borthwick made three changes to the team to play South Africa in the World Cup semi-final in Paris on Saturday.

Steward was a surprise omission for the quarter-final against Fiji, which England won 30-24, Borthwick instead plumping for specialist fly-half Marcus Smith in the number 15 jersey.

Smith misses out on the match-day 23 altogether.

"After an excellent few days' preparation in Paris, we look forward to the challenge of playing the world champions and number one-ranked team in the world," said Borthwick.

"Through this tournament the team has progressed, with the players repeatedly finding a way to win, sometimes in challenging circumstances. We will once again need to be at our very best this weekend as we face an excellent team in South Africa.

"There is no doubt the players will truly relish the challenge of knockout rugby under the lights in Paris.

"These players will, as they have done in every game of this tournament, give absolutely everything in the semi-final to get the result we want."

Owen Farrell will again skipper the side from fly-half, with Alex Mitchell completing the half-backs while Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant continue in midfield.

Elsewhere the side features two other changes, lock George Martin and prop Joe Marler starting in place of Ollie Chessum and Ellis Genge, who both drop to the replacements bench.

Wingers Elliot Daly and Jonny May complete the back three alongside Steward.

In the front row, Marler starts at loosehead prop alongside Jamie George at hooker and Dan Cole at tighthead.

Maro Itoje and Martin are in the second row with Courtney Lawes on the blindside flank, Tom Curry on the openside and Ben Earl at No 8.

Theo Dan, Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Chessum and Billy Vunipola provide forwards cover, while Danny Care, George Ford and Ollie Lawrence are the backs' replacements.

Team (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (capt), Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

