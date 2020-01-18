Swiss Feuz streaks to third Wengen downhill win to match Klammer

Switzerland's Beat Feuz claimed his third World Cup victory in the Wengen downhill, scorching to glory on home snow on Saturday ahead of Italian Dominik Paris

Wengen, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Switzerland's Beat Feuz claimed his third World Cup victory in the Wengen downhill, scorching to glory on home snow on Saturday ahead of Italian Dominik Paris.

Feuz, 32, had previously won on the famed 2.9km-long Lauberhorn course in 2012 and 2018 and made no mistake in perfect, sunny conditions, clocking 1min 42.53sec to delight a 32,000-strong crowd.

His third victory drew him level with Austrian skiing legend Franz Klammer, who won in Wengen in 1975, 1976 and 1977.

"To have won three times in Wengen and entered the history books is just great," Feuz said.

"But it's not the most important thing for me because my career carries on and I must think of upcoming races.

"I'll take it on board once my career is over and when I look back at my victories." Paris was second, at 0.29sec, with Germany's Thomas Dressen rounding out the podium a further 0.02sec adrift on a course that had been shortened because of overnight snow.

Austrian Matthias Mayer, winner of Friday's combined, missed out on third spot by seven-hundredths of a second.

Feuz took top spot in downhill standings, ahead of Paris and Dressen, and moves up to sixth in the overall classification still led by France's Alexis Pinturault.