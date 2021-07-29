UrduPoint.com
Swiss Footballers Must Have Covid Certificates

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Swiss footballers must have Covid certificates

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :All players and staff at Swiss football clubs will have to be in possession of a valid Covid-19 certificate from August 4, the national league announced Wednesday.

At each club, a 'Covid manager' - a member of the club management - will be responsible for checking that all players and members of staff comply with the new guidelines.

These new measures were decided at an extraordinary meeting of the Swiss Football League committee.

They come in the light of two matches in the Swiss Challenge League, the country's second division, being postponed due to quarantine measures linked to the pandemic.

The 'Covid managers' at the clubs must ensure that the Covid-19 certificate is obtained, checked and valid.

