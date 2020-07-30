Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino

A special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino and sought approval to probe Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said Thursday

"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the authorities said in a statement.