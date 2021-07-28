UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Sprinter Wilson Fails Doping Test, Out Of Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:53 PM

Swiss sprinter Wilson fails doping test, out of Olympics

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson has been suspended from the Olympic Games after failing a drugs test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Wednesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson has been suspended from the Olympic Games after failing a drugs test, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Jamaica-born sprinter tested positive for the banned steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test on March 15.

Wilson had initially challenged the test result, arguing that the drug was contained in contaminated beef he ate at a Jamaican restaurant in the United States. He was provisionally suspended in March.

However a Swiss Olympic disciplinary panel lifted his suspension in early July.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and Athletics Integrity Unit appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which on Wednesday upheld the initial suspension.

"Today's ruling is the right outcome and demonstrates a proper application of the rules," said AIU chief Brett Clothier.

"This case reflects the AIU's commitment to protecting the interests of clean athletes and ensuring a level-playing field in Tokyo."Wilson made headlines on July 18 after appearing to clock a blistering 9.84sec for the 100m at a meeting in the United States, but the time has not been ratified amid doubts about its veracity.

Related Topics

World Drugs Tokyo United States March July Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

PM directs NDMA to be on high alert in view of hea ..

30 seconds ago

Tibet launches mobile vaccination van to reach rem ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Slovenian Presidents Discuss Agenda Ahead ..

2 minutes ago

Fiji beat New Zealand to retain Olympic rugby seve ..

2 minutes ago

Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan's northea ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indian Government Ove ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.