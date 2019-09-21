UrduPoint.com
Swiss Swingman Sefolosha To Sign With NBA Rockets: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:30 AM

Swiss swingman Sefolosha to sign with NBA Rockets: reports

New York, Sept 21(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Swiss swingman Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to terms of a one-year NBA deal with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The 35-year-old veteran of 13 NBA seasons, the league's first Swiss player, will provide the Rockets with forward depth and solid 3-point shooting after signing the deal, reported by the New York Times, ESPN and the Houston Chronicle.

Rockets center Clint Capela, also Swiss, says Sefolosha's NBA Success helped inspire him to play in the league.

Sefolosha, a 35.

2-percent 3-point shooter over his 828-game NBA career, spent six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was a teammate of Rockets guard James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Sefolosha has averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals a game with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Utah.

Hip and hamstring injuries kept Sefolosha to 50 games last season with Utah, when he averaged 3.8 points a game and made 43.6 percent of his 3-point attempts, just off the most accurate shooting season of his career from 2011-12 with Oklahoma City.

