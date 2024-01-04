Open Menu

Sydney Test: Australia Trails As Rain Impacts Play

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2024 | 12:53 PM

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Australia concludes the second day at 116 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in response to Pakistan's first-inning total of 313.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) In the ongoing Sydney Test between Australia and Pakistan, Australia concluded the second day at 116 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in response to Pakistan's first-inning total of 313.

The day's play was affected by insufficient light, leading to a tea break, and subsequently, rain interruptions further delayed the match, forcing the covers onto the pitch. Marnus Labuschagne is unbeaten at 23, while Steven Smith stands at 6 not out. Australia needs an additional 197 runs to match Pakistan's lead.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub were dismissed without scoring. Shan Masood scored 35, and Babar Azam contributed 26 before Saud Shakeel fell at 5 runs. Following a collapse, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha added crucial runs, with Rizwan scoring 88 before being dismissed.

Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha were also among the wickets, contributing to Pakistan's total of 313.

On the Australian bowling front, Pat Cummins took 5 wickets, while Mitchell Starc claimed 2 wickets, dismissing Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Nathan Lyon.

The match saw Aamer Jamal and Salman Ali Agha's notable performances, with Jamal securing his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Salman Ali Agha achieved his maiden half-century, scoring 53 runs with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes. Aamer Jamal also played a crucial innings, contributing 82 runs with 8 fours and 4 sixes. The rain-affected conditions and the impressive display by both teams have set the stage for an intriguing continuation of the Sydney Test.

