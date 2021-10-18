T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands - See Live Score, History of head-to-head position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 3rd match will be between Ireland and Netherlands. The match will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be an exciting contest as it is the 1st match of Group A. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. The match will start at 3:00 PM PST on 18th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Besides Sri Lanka and Namibia, Ireland and Netherlands are in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, so we can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group A. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03, you can see the live score of Ireland Vs. Netherlands at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Ireland Vs. Netherlands Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Ireland and Netherlands played 12 T20 matches in the past, and the Netherlands won seven matches out of 12.

As per this parameter, the Netherlands is a favorite in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland has played 15 T20 World Cup matches and won 3 out of these 15 matches. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is not performing well as per the past T20 World Cup records, and we hope it will perform well in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands has played 12 T20 World Cup matches and won 5 out of these 12 matches. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is performing average as per history. However, we hope it will perform well in the 3rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Ireland Vs. Netherlands in ICC T20 Rankings

Ireland has a better position than Netherlands in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, we feel Ireland is the favorite to win the 3rd match of T20 World Cup as per this parameter.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 12th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 4930 points and a rating of 190.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 17th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Netherlands cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 3504 points and a rating of 175.

T20 WC 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Ireland and the Netherlands.

Playing 11 of Ireland

The playing 11 of Ireland in T20 World Cup 2021 3rd match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain)

Mark Adair

Curtis Campher

Gareth Delany

George Dockrell

Josh Little

Andrew McBrine

Kevin O'Brien

Neil Rock (Wicketkeeper)

Simi Singh

Paul Stirling

Harry Tector

Lorcan Tucker (Wicketkeeper)

Ben White

Craig Young

Shane Getkate

Graham Kennedy

Barry McCarthy

Playing 11 of Netherlands

The playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2021 3rd match will be among the following players.

Pieter Seelaar (Captain)

Colin Ackermann (Vice-Captain)

Philippe Boissevain

Ben Cooper

Bas de Leede

Scott Edwards (Wicketkeeper)

Brandon Glover

Fred Klaassen

Stephan Myburgh

Max O’Dowd

Ryan Ten Doeschate

Logan van Beek

Timm van der Gugten

Roelof van der Merwe

Paul van Meekeren

Tobias Visee (Wicketkeeper)

Shane Snater

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Ireland Vs. Netherlands Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, Ireland is the favorite team to win the 3rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, head-to-head history says the opposite as most of the matches were won by the Netherlands. So as per our analysis, we predict that Ireland has more chances to win the 3rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Ireland and Netherlands.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.