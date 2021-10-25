T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. The exciting Super 12s matches are started. It is the 17th match of this tournament between Afghanistan and Scotland. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 25th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the first match of both teams in Super 12s. However, Scotland has won all its three matches in the Group Stage. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Afghanistan and Scotland, Pakistan, Namibia, New Zealand, and India are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can say that the result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 2 as their next matches will be tough. The team that wins today will have a better position in the points table from the beginning of this round. It will surely build pressure on other teams of this group.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. Scotland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and Scotland played 6 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these six matches, Afghanistan won 5, and Scotland won only one match. However, it is the first T20 World Cup 2021 match for Afghanistan, and Scotland has played three matches already. So results can turn in any direction.

As per this parameter, Afghanistan is a favorite in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20 WC

Afghanistan had played 14 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 14 matches.

So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups, and it is not a strong team. We hope it will perform well in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Scotland in T20 WC

Scotland had played 7 T20 World Cup matches before and won only one out of these seven matches. However, it played outstandingly in the Group Stage of this tournament.

The Scotland T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, as per their performance in this tournament, we hope it will perform well in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Afghanistan Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

Afghanistan has a better position than Scotland in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 12 matches. They currently have 2826 points and a rating of 236.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Scotland cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2553 points and a rating of 182.

Afghanistan Vs. Scotland Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, Afghanistan had a 35.71 win percentage. In contrast, Scotland had a 16.66 win percentage. As per this parameter, Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain does not include their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan Vs. Scotland, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Afghanistan and Scotland had never been to the semifinals. They have to work hard in this tournament to make history. Team Scotland has played outstandingly in this tournament's Group Stage. We hope it will maintain this rhythm in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 WC 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Afghanistan and Scotland.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021 17th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper)

Hazratullah Zazai

Usman Ghani

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicketkeeper)

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Asghar Afghan

Gulbadin Naib

Najibullah Zadran (Vice-Captain)

Karim Janat

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Hamid Hassan

Farid Ahmed Malik

Naveen ul Haq

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Dawlat Zadran

Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper)

Qais Ahmad

Shapoor Zardan

Playing 11 of Scotland

Playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 17th match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and head-to-head history, Afghanistan is the favorite team to win the 17th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, Scotland had played outstandingly in this T20 World Cup. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table right from the start of Super 12s. Also, both have never been to the semifinals, so they have to avail this chance.

Both teams will present a good show. However, we predict that Afghanistan has more chances to win the 17th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Afghanistan and Scotland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland Live Score

