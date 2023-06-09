Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

All-time Grand Slam final appearances after Novak Djokovic reached a seventh championship match at the French Open on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :All-time Grand Slam final appearances after Novak Djokovic reached a seventh championship match at the French Open on Friday: 34: Novak Djokovic, Chris Evert 33: Serena Williams 32: Martina Navratilova31: Roger Federer, Steffi Graf30: Rafael Nadal