Tennis: All-time Grand Slam Final Appearances

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2023 | 11:40 PM

All-time Grand Slam final appearances after Novak Djokovic reached a seventh championship match at the French Open on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :All-time Grand Slam final appearances after Novak Djokovic reached a seventh championship match at the French Open on Friday: 34: Novak Djokovic, Chris Evert 33: Serena Williams 32: Martina Navratilova31: Roger Federer, Steffi Graf30: Rafael Nadal

