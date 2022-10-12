Tennis: Florence Open ATP results - 1st update

Florence, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Florence on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Oscar Otte (GER) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 Brandon Nakashima (USA x8) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 6-2 Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 6-4Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) bt Christian Garin (CHI) 7-5, 6-2Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Tim Van Rijthoven (NED) 6-1, 6-2