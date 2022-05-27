UrduPoint.com

Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

French Open results - 1st update

French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Friday, the sixth day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Diego Schwartzman (ARG x15) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 Women 3rd rd Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3, 6-4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Angelique Kerber (GER x21) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x14) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 3-0 -- retiredElise Mertens (BEL x31) bt Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-3Coco Gauff (USA x18) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-3, 6-4

