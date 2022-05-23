Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

UrduPoint.com

French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :French Open results on Monday, the second day of the 2022 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 1st rd Borna Gojo (CRO) bt Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) bt Reilly Opelka (USA x17) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-3 Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 Rafael Nadal (ESP x5) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Taylor Fritz (USA x13) bt Santiago Rodriguez (ARG) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Cameron Norrie (GBR x10) bt Manuel Guinard (FRA) 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 Women 1st rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-2, 6-0 Alison Riske (USA) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-3, 6-3 Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x25) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-3, 6-1 Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-0, 6-2 Daria Saville (AUS) bt Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) 6-1, 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x32) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-5, 6-4 Victoria Azarenka (x15) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/1), 6-2Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-2Diane Parry (FRA) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

