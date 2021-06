Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) : results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x3) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3Sebastian Korda ( USA ) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-3, 7-6 (10/8)

