Tennis: Moscow ATP/WTA Results

Tennis: Moscow ATP/WTA results

Results from the ATP/WTA tournament in Moscow on Saturday (x denotes seeding)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in Moscow on Saturday (x denotes seeding): WomenSemi-finalsAnett Kontaveit (EST x9) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4

