Tennis: Moscow ATP/WTA Results
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 04:20 PM
Results from the ATP/WTA tournament in Moscow on Saturday (x denotes seeding)
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in Moscow on Saturday (x denotes seeding): WomenSemi-finalsAnett Kontaveit (EST x9) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-3, 6-4
