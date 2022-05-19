Tennis: Rabat WTA results - 1st update

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Rabat tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): 2nd round Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x1) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Arantxa Rus (NED x7) bt Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6-4, 6-2 Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP x3) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 Claire Liu (USA) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY x4) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1Anna Bondar (HUN x5) bt Kristína Kucova (SVK) 6-3, 6-3Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x1) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1