Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 2nd Update

July 02, 2022

Wimbledon results on Saturday on the sixth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player):

London, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Saturday on the sixth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 3rd rd Christian Garn (CHI) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x29) 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Alex De Minaur (AUS x19) bt Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 Jason Kubler (AUS) bt Jack Sock (USA) 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 Women 3rd rd Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-4, 6-2 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x13) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Simona Halep (ROM x16) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-4, 6-1Amanda Anisimova (USA x20) bt Coco Gauff (USA x11) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1Harmony Tan (FRA) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-1, 6-1

