UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrier Left Out Lyon Cup Squad As 'precaution' After Fainting

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Terrier left out Lyon cup squad as 'precaution' after fainting

Lyon forward Martin Terrier will miss Thursday's trip to Nice in the French Cup as a "precaution" after he fainted during his side's 3-0 victory over Toulouse last weekend

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Lyon forward Martin Terrier will miss Thursday's trip to Nice in the French Cup as a "precaution" after he fainted during his side's 3-0 victory over Toulouse last weekend.

The 22-year-old collapsed midway through the first half of Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse and lay motionless before he received medical attention.

He was stretchered off the pitch and Lyon later said he suffered a "fainting incident".

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said on Tuesday that Terrier would be "left in peace, as a precaution" for the last-16 tie.

Goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu will keep his place for the Nice game as Anthony Lopes continues his recovery from a shoulder injury picked up in training.

"We're not taking any risk. There are a lot of matches and we want him to return fully recovered," said Garcia.

Related Topics

Nice Toulouse Lyon Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

28 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

28 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Discloses Names ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Meet With Netanyahu in Russia on January ..

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu to present Trump Mideast plan to Putin W ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.