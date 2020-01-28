Terrier left out Lyon cup squad as 'precaution' after fainting

Lyon forward Martin Terrier will miss Thursday's trip to Nice in the French Cup as a "precaution" after he fainted during his side's 3-0 victory over Toulouse last weekend

The 22-year-old collapsed midway through the first half of Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse and lay motionless before he received medical attention.

He was stretchered off the pitch and Lyon later said he suffered a "fainting incident".

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said on Tuesday that Terrier would be "left in peace, as a precaution" for the last-16 tie.

Goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu will keep his place for the Nice game as Anthony Lopes continues his recovery from a shoulder injury picked up in training.

"We're not taking any risk. There are a lot of matches and we want him to return fully recovered," said Garcia.