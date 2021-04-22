UrduPoint.com
The Government Of The United Arab Emirates Has Issued An Honorary Golden Visa To Javed Afridi, Chief Executive Of Haier Pakistan And Chairman Of Peshawar Zalmi

Thu 22nd April 2021

The government of the United Arab Emirates has issued an honorary golden visa to Javed Afridi, Chief Executive of Haier Pakistan and Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi

Javed Afridi became the first Pakistani to receive an honorary Golden Visa from UAE

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) The UAE government has issued honorary golden visa to Javed Afridi, CEO of Haier Pakistan and chairman of Peshawar Zalmi for promoting peace through sports and achieving outstanding performance and success in the business sector. Javed Afridi became the first Pakistani to receive an honorary Golden Visa from UAE.

In an exclusive interview with the UAE's internationally renowned Khaleej Times, Afridi said he was grateful to the UAE government for issuing him the Golden Visa.

Javed Afridi thanked Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice president of the United Arab Emirates Special thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi

Javed Afridi said that the UAE government and rulers have always taken full care of all the citizens in their country and because of their vision UAE has achieved exemplary development even during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Also UAE government provided the best facilities to the citizens.

Javed Afridi said that he would
try his best as a Pakistani to play his role in further improving the fraternal relations between the two countries and for coordination in the business community and other sectors. Javed Afridi says political tensions between Pakistan and India can be reduced through sports, especially cricket.

Javed Afridi said that Peshawar Zalmi is very close to his heart. Born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and educated here, he is well acquainted with the province and the city of Peshawar and he understands the feelings of the local people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar have long faced terrorism. I am glad that there is peace now and the situation is improving thanks to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and security forces.

Inshallah Peshawar Zalmi will play its matches at its home ground Peshawar next year.

