UrduPoint.com

The Spaniard Raised At Barcelona Who Made Hong Kong Football History

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 09:00 AM

The Spaniard raised at Barcelona who made Hong Kong football history

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Raul Baena cut his teeth in Barcelona's youth sides alongside Sergio Busquets and was later Mauricio Pochettino's trusted lieutenant at the heart of Espanyol's midfield in La Liga.

But it is in Hong Kong that the former Spain under-21 international finally won a league title, and then played a pivotal role in making a small piece of history for the Chinese city's football.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder scored the injury-time equaliser for Kitchee in a 2-2 draw with Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe this month, propelling them into the Asian Champions League knockout rounds.

It was the first time that a Hong Kong team got that far in the region's top club competition. Capping a dramatic evening for Baena, he was sent off in the dying moments.

The Hong Kong champions' exploits were all the more remarkable because their preparations were badly disrupted by a Covid outbreak that took off in January and largely closed down the city of about 7.5 million people.

"I still think of it every day despite being on vacation," Baena told AFP from Spain, where he is taking time out because football in Hong Kong is suspended due to the pandemic.

"That goal was a very important moment for me. I know (also) what it means for Kitchee, for Hong Kong.

"It's a historic goal that helps us to continue to grow, continue to improve and continue to put Hong Kong in a very good place in Asian football." Kitchee play Thailand's BG Pathum United in the last 16 in August.

Baena's career started in Barcelona's youth teams alongside Busquets, who has gone on to win the World Cup with Spain and three Champions League titles.

Lionel Messi was also coming through the ranks at the Camp Nou at the time.

Baena did not follow them into the first team, instead moving to city rivals Espanyol, where he made nearly 100 appearances and became a mainstay under now Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino.

From there followed moves to fellow Spanish sides Rayo Vallecano and Granada, with stints also in Australia and Greece.

And then in December 2020, Kitchee, who in pre-Covid times played in front of a few thousand fans and once had former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan, came calling.

"I liked the fact of playing in the Asian Champions League, being in a strong Hong Kong team and fighting for the titles which I had never won as a professional," said Baena.

But life and football have not been easy in Hong Kong since an Omicron variant-fuelled surge in coronavirus infections sent the city into a semi-lockdown.

Restrictions are loosening but last season's domestic competitions were cancelled midway through -- a new season is supposed to start in August -- and the group stages of the Champions League took place in neutral countries.

Kitchee played in Thailand but prior to that had not been able to practise together properly in Hong Kong. They had to run in masks and Baena was sometimes training on his own.

"It has been difficult physically and mentally," Baena said.

"We are here to play football, we have been doing this all our lives and suddenly you cannot do anything."

Related Topics

Football World Thailand Australia China Hong Kong Kobe Granada Barcelona Spain Greece Manchester United January August December 2020 All From Top Asia PSG Espanyol Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

8 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

8 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

8 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

8 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.