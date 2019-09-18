UrduPoint.com
Thomas To Lead Britain At World Championships

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

Thomas to lead Britain at world championships

Geraint Thomas will lead Great Britain's charge on home soil in both the road race and time trial at the world championships later this month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Geraint Thomas will lead Great Britain's charge on home soil in both the road race and time trial at the world championships later this month.

The 2018 Tour de France winner will be joined in the road race by Ben Swift, who won the British national championships in June, Ian Stannard, Owain Doull and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

British time trial champion Alex Dowsett will be the other home entrant in the time trial.

"We have such a talent pool of elite men's road riders in this country that final selection was quite tricky even though the course is so challenging," said British Cycling's elite men's coach Matt Brammeier.

"Looking at the time trial, we have selected two very experienced time trial riders this year in G and Alex, both of whom suit the course and as such we can expect to see good performances from them both.

"G will then stick around to compete in the road race on the Sunday, and will no doubt be a valuable asset to the team in the final laps."The 54 kilometre time trial takes place on September 25 with the 280 kilometre road race from Leeds to Harrogate four days later.

