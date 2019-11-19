UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Australia Footballers Out Of 2020 Olympics After Cambodia Incident

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

Three Australia footballers out of 2020 Olympics after Cambodia incident

Three Australian under-23 footballers were Tuesday banned until August next year, ruling them out of the Tokyo Olympics, following a complaint by a woman about their behaviour in Cambodia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three Australian under-23 footballers were Tuesday banned until August next year, ruling them out of the Tokyo Olympics, following a complaint by a woman about their behaviour in Cambodia.

Nathaniel Atkinson, Lachlan Wales and Brandon Wilson were all found guilty of code of conduct breaches during the AFC U-23 Championship qualifying tournament in Cambodia in March.

They were suspended from national team duties for unprofessional conduct until August 10 -- the day after the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony -- and ordered to take part in counselling.

A fourth player, Riley McGree, was banned until April 1.

Football Federation Australia said the matter came to their attention in April "following a complaint by a woman". No further details were given.

"Upholding our commitment to respect and responsibility cannot be compromised," said FFA chairman Chris Nikou.

"The players have understood the gravity of their actions and have positively commenced respectful relationship programs that will ensure they appreciate these values in the future."They have the right to appeal.

Related Topics

Australia Brandon Tokyo Wales Cambodia March April August Women Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (56%) Pakistanis support the governmen ..

6 minutes ago

Asad Umar to take oath as minister for planning, d ..

7 minutes ago

UAE, France bolster defence cooperation

17 minutes ago

Pakistan whitewash England in Int'l Blind T20 seri ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

US Says Defense Cost Talks With Seoul Aborted Over ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.