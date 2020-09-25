UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tianjin Teda Continues Winless Run In SCL

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

Tianjin Teda continues winless run in SCL

Tianjin Teda kept this season's zero-win record after losing to Qingdao Huanghai 3-0 in the 13th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday

SUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Tianjin Teda kept this season's zero-win record after losing to Qingdao Huanghai 3-0 in the 13th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday.

The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute as Huanghai's Gao Xiang jumped high above the Teda defender to head in Yang Yu's unexpected cross.

Five minutes later, Zhu Jianrong nearly contributed another goal for Huanghai in his one-on-one with Teda's goalkeeper. But his volley from small angle missed the target.

Zhou Junchen was brought down inside the box in the 54th minute. His teammate Romain Alessandrini then added the second goal for Huanghai by penalty.

Teda's Frank Acheampong scored in the 69th minute but his goal was ruled out for offside. Alessandrini added the third for Huanghai in the 88th minute.

Related Topics

China Qingdao Tianjin Gao From

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

56 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

1 hour ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

1 hour ago

Chief Secretary inspects various sections of DHQ ..

3 minutes ago

Socio-economic development of Balochistan, among f ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.