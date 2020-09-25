Tianjin Teda continues winless run in SCL

Tianjin Teda kept this season's zero-win record after losing to Qingdao Huanghai 3-0 in the 13th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday

SUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Tianjin Teda kept this season's zero-win record after losing to Qingdao Huanghai 3-0 in the 13th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday.

The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute as Huanghai's Gao Xiang jumped high above the Teda defender to head in Yang Yu's unexpected cross.

Five minutes later, Zhu Jianrong nearly contributed another goal for Huanghai in his one-on-one with Teda's goalkeeper. But his volley from small angle missed the target.

Zhou Junchen was brought down inside the box in the 54th minute. His teammate Romain Alessandrini then added the second goal for Huanghai by penalty.

Teda's Frank Acheampong scored in the 69th minute but his goal was ruled out for offside. Alessandrini added the third for Huanghai in the 88th minute.