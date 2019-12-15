UrduPoint.com
Tiger Woods' United States Beat Internationals To Win Presidents Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Tiger Woods' United States beat Internationals to win Presidents Cup

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods' United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne.

Veteran Matt Kuchar was the hero, with his winning putt on the 17th in the penultimate match enough to ensure victory, sparking wild celebrations from playing-captain Woods, who set the tone by getting the first point on the board.

It was a crushing loss for Ernie Els' young Internationals who led for the first three days of the biennial match play event but failed to deliver the killer blow against a more experienced and accomplished US team.

