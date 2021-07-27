Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 3,000 COVID-19 Cases Amid Olympics - Reports

The Japanese capital of Tokyo, currently hosting the Olympic Games, registered a new single-day record of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday

Meanwhile, NHK broadcaster reported 2,848 new cases.

Tokyo registered its previous record of 2,520 cases on January 7.