Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record Of Over 3,000 COVID-19 Cases Amid Olympics - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:31 PM

Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 3,000 COVID-19 Cases Amid Olympics - Reports

The Japanese capital of Tokyo, currently hosting the Olympic Games, registered a new single-day record of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Japanese capital of Tokyo, currently hosting the Olympic Games, registered a new single-day record of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NHK broadcaster reported 2,848 new cases.

Tokyo registered its previous record of 2,520 cases on January 7.

More Stories From Sports

