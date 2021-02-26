UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tommy Gainey Grabs First Round Lead At Puerto Rico Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Tommy Gainey grabs first round lead at Puerto Rico Open

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Tommy Gainey birdied five of his final seven holes in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open for a 65 and a one shot lead over seven others, including local favourite Rafael Campos.

The 45-year-old American also had four birdies on the front nine to go with two bogeys to reach seven under in windy conditions at the Grand Reserve Country Club.

Campos is tied with Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu, who all shot 66.

Gainey got off to a fast start Thursday, birdieing the opening two holes and three of the first four.

"It's windy. It's Puerto Rico," Gainey said. "I'm just glad that it's 80 degrees outside, because back in South Carolina, all it is, is 40 degrees and raining. So I'm just glad to be in some hot weather. Wind, I can deal with. But I just hit it really good today.

" Campos is seeking his third top-10 finish in 12 starts in the event.

There are no players ranked in the top 50 in the world in the field because it is being held the same week as the World Golf Championships at The Concession Gold Club in Bradenton, Florida.

But the stakes are high for the winner, who receives 300 FedEx Cup points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and an invitation to the PGA Championship in May.

Last year's winner, Viktor Hovland, is taking part because he is competing in the WGC tournament.

The event is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot 70. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, opened with a 71.

The next stop on the US Tour is the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando.

gph/bb

Related Topics

Weather World Campos Brandon Same Lead Palmer Orlando Florida May Gold National University Event All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

10 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

10 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.